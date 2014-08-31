BERLIN Aug 31 A German news magazine reported
on Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is unhappy with European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for apparently proposing a
greater emphasis on fiscal stimulus over austerity in order to
boost growth in Europe.
Der Spiegel reported, without citing any sources, that she
and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had both called the ECB
president last week to take him to task about comments he made
in a speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug 22.
German officials were not immediately available to comment
on the Spiegel story.
Draghi told a conference of central bankers that it would be
"helpful for the overall stance of policy" if fiscal policy
could play a greater role alongside the ECB's monetary policy.
The magazine said Merkel wanted to know if the ECB had
decided to change tack away from fiscal austerity in the euro
zone, as championed by Germany, among others.
Der Spiegel said Draghi had defended his Jackson Hole
speech, which was interpreted as meaning that the ECB, having
cut interest rates to record lows and injected money into the
economy to support a recovery, was now looking at fiscal
stimulus as a way of fomenting growth and facilitating reform.
Schaeuble said last week that he believed Draghi's comments
had been "over-interpreted".
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is leading a call, with
the backing of France, for less focus on austerity and more room
for manoeuvre within the European Union's budget rules.
