BERLIN, Aug 31 A German news magazine reported
on Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is unhappy with European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for apparently proposing a
greater emphasis on fiscal stimulus over austerity in order to
boost growth in Europe.
Der Spiegel reported, without citing any sources, that she
and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had both called the ECB
president last week to take him to task about comments he made
in a speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug 22.
A German government spokesman contradicted Spiegel's version
of events, however, saying that "the assertion that the
chancellor took President Draghi to task does not correlate to
the facts in any way". The spokesman would give no further
details of the call.
Draghi told a conference of central bankers that it would be
"helpful for the overall stance of policy" if fiscal policy
could play a greater role alongside the ECB's monetary policy.
The magazine said Merkel wanted to know if the ECB had
decided to change tack away from fiscal austerity in the euro
zone, as championed by Germany, among others.
Der Spiegel said Draghi had defended his Jackson Hole
speech, which was interpreted as meaning that the ECB, having
cut interest rates to record lows and injected money into the
economy to support a recovery, was now looking at fiscal
stimulus as a way of fomenting growth and facilitating reform.
Schaeuble said last week that he believed Draghi's comments
had been "over-interpreted".
"The ECB has a clear mandate to ensure currency stability.
It doesn't have a mandate to finance states," the minister told
reporters on Sunday. "All those who can't manage within their
budget want to cross that boundary. They would like to get
(financing) from the ECB."
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is leading a push for
less focus on austerity and more room for manoeuvre within the
European Union's budget rules, backed by France, whose Prime
Minister Manuel Valls on Sunday reiterated calls for the ECB to
go "further" in tackling the problem of an overvalued euro.
