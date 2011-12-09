AMSTERDAM Dec 9 A disorderly outcome of Europe's debt crisis is possible and there is little additional room for rescue measures, the Dutch central bank said on Friday.

"In the current, very uncertain international environment crucial events such as a disorderly outcome of the debt crisis are thinkable," the Dutch central bank (DNB) said in its semi-annual economic report.

DNB had written the report before European Union leaders agreed early on Friday on an intergovernmental treaty in a bid to tackle the debt crisis.

"The distinctive feature of the current financial economic situation is that so many countries have suffered big, financial losses, the uncertainties continue so long, and governments and central banks have taken such far-reaching measures, which makes additional policy room very limited," DNB said.

It was possible that the recovery process for governments and households took more time and spending remained depressed for a longer period than currently expected, the central bank said.

"Because of this, economic growth in Western countries could remain at a low level for a longer period," the bank said.

A "prolonged period of stagnation" was a risk, DNB said.

If there was a successful handling of Europe's debt crisis and a subsequent recovery of confidence among consumers and investors, divergence of sovereign interest rates would diminish and the euro could appreciate versus the U.S. dollar, DNB said.

"The return of confidence in the euro zone will lead to an appreciation of the euro with 5 dollar cents."