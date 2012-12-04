AMSTERDAM Dec 4 Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday approved the latest bailout for Greece which includes measures to cut its debt load to 124 percent of national output by 2020.

The approval was widely expected as Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal Party and his coalition partner, Labour, both supported the deal and have a majority in parliament.

"The Greeks have taken a lot of painful cuts and a lot of measures have been taken. That's why we support this extra package," Henk Nijboer of the Labour Party told the Dutch parliament's finance commission.

"No one is sure exactly what the consequences of a Greek exit would be, what a disorderly departure would look like. It is good that Europe doesn't want to let it go that far," he said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)