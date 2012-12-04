AMSTERDAM Dec 4 Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday
approved the latest bailout for Greece which includes measures
to cut its debt load to 124 percent of national output by 2020.
The approval was widely expected as Prime Minister Mark
Rutte's Liberal Party and his coalition partner, Labour, both
supported the deal and have a majority in parliament.
"The Greeks have taken a lot of painful cuts and a lot of
measures have been taken. That's why we support this extra
package," Henk Nijboer of the Labour Party told the Dutch
parliament's finance commission.
"No one is sure exactly what the consequences of a Greek
exit would be, what a disorderly departure would look like. It
is good that Europe doesn't want to let it go that far," he
said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)