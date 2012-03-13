AMSTERDAM, March 13 The Dutch government could lose majority support in parliament for the EU's new fiscal pact after a spokesman for the opposition Labour party said on Tuesday it might not back the call for stricter budget discipline across the single currency bloc.

The Liberal-Christian Democrats coalition depends on opposition parties to secure Dutch parliamentary support for euro zone rescue measures because its natural ally, the Freedom party, opposes bailouts.

Labour is the second-largest party in the Dutch lower house.

"We will not implement the stricter pact if it does not offer room for a sensible policy. Because it will hurt people's jobs and income in the Netherlands," the party's finance spokesman in parliament, Ronald Plasterk, told public broadcaster NOS. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)