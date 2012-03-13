* Labour leader candidates oppose pact if big cuts needed
* Labour MPs want more time to reduce budget deficit
* Dutch govt relies on Labour for approving euro measures
* Govt parties in talks to cut spending, reduce deficit
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, March 13 Opposition to the
European Union's new fiscal pact geared up a notch on Tuesday
when two leading Dutch Labour MP indicated they could block it
unless The Netherlands gets more time to lower its deficit.
Such a move could strip the Dutch government of its
majority support in parliament for the pact, which is designed
to go hand-in-hand with budgetary discipline.
This would not in itself spell defeat for the treaty because
European leaders agreed last month it will come into effect once
just 12 states have ratified it, so it could succeed without The
Netherlands.
But it is another hurdle to implementation.
Ireland decided last month to hold a referendum on the
treaty and Germany's Social Democrats have demanded concessions
in return for support to the budget rules.
The Dutch Liberal-Christian Democrats coalition depends on
opposition parties to secure Dutch parliamentary support for
euro zone rescue measures because its natural ally, the Freedom
party led by Geert Wilders, opposes bailouts.
Labour is the second-largest party in the Dutch lower house
and is wary of too much austerity.
"We are against cutting 15 billion euros next year.
Economists also think this is wrong. It will costs jobs,
companies will run into trouble," the party's finance spokesman
in parliament, Ronald Plasterk, told Reuters.
He said he would only support the
new budget pact if the Netherlands got more time to reduce its
deficit .
Liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who declined to comment
on Plasterk's comment, and leaders of Christian Democrats and
Freedom Party are currently in talks on how to reduce the Dutch
budget deficit next year.
The deficit is expected to be 4.5 percent of GDP this year,
and the government's economic forecaster has said up to 16
billion euros in cuts are needed to bring the deficit down to
the EU limit of 3 percent next year.
Plasterk, who is one of five candidates to become Labour's
leader later this week, said his position on the EU budget pact
would probably also become the party's line because rival
candidate Diederik Samson also supported it.
A spokeswoman for Samson confirmed Samson agreed with
Plasterk the Netherlands needed more time to reduce its
deficit.
Plasterk and Samson have the biggest chance of leading
Labour, an opinion poll of pollster Maurice de Hond showed on
Saturday.
The Netherlands should be able to cut less spending by using
an EU exception rule, that allows for higher deficits in
extraordinary circumstances, Plasterk and a spokeswoman for
Samson said.
The Netherlands should be able to use the EU budget
exception clause, Labour spokesman Ruud Slotboom said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)