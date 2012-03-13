* Labour leader candidates oppose pact if big cuts needed

* Labour MPs want more time to reduce budget deficit

* Dutch govt relies on Labour for approving euro measures

* Govt parties in talks to cut spending, reduce deficit (Adds detail)

By Gilbert Kreijger

AMSTERDAM, March 13 Opposition to the European Union's new fiscal pact geared up a notch on Tuesday when two leading Dutch Labour MP indicated they could block it unless The Netherlands gets more time to lower its deficit.

Such a move could strip the Dutch government of its majority support in parliament for the pact, which is designed to go hand-in-hand with budgetary discipline.

This would not in itself spell defeat for the treaty because European leaders agreed last month it will come into effect once just 12 states have ratified it, so it could succeed without The Netherlands.

But it is another hurdle to implementation.

Ireland decided last month to hold a referendum on the treaty and Germany's Social Democrats have demanded concessions in return for support to the budget rules.

The Dutch Liberal-Christian Democrats coalition depends on opposition parties to secure Dutch parliamentary support for euro zone rescue measures because its natural ally, the Freedom party led by Geert Wilders, opposes bailouts.

Labour is the second-largest party in the Dutch lower house and is wary of too much austerity.

"We are against cutting 15 billion euros next year. Economists also think this is wrong. It will costs jobs, companies will run into trouble," the party's finance spokesman in parliament, Ronald Plasterk, told Reuters.

He said he would only support the new budget pact if the Netherlands got more time to reduce its deficit .

Liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who declined to comment on Plasterk's comment, and leaders of Christian Democrats and Freedom Party are currently in talks on how to reduce the Dutch budget deficit next year.

The deficit is expected to be 4.5 percent of GDP this year, and the government's economic forecaster has said up to 16 billion euros in cuts are needed to bring the deficit down to the EU limit of 3 percent next year.

Plasterk, who is one of five candidates to become Labour's leader later this week, said his position on the EU budget pact would probably also become the party's line because rival candidate Diederik Samson also supported it.

A spokeswoman for Samson confirmed Samson agreed with Plasterk the Netherlands needed more time to reduce its deficit.

Plasterk and Samson have the biggest chance of leading Labour, an opinion poll of pollster Maurice de Hond showed on Saturday.

The Netherlands should be able to cut less spending by using an EU exception rule, that allows for higher deficits in extraordinary circumstances, Plasterk and a spokeswoman for Samson said.

The Netherlands should be able to use the EU budget exception clause, Labour spokesman Ruud Slotboom said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)