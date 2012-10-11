AMSTERDAM Oct 11 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte and his future coalition partner outlined on Thursday
their common position on how to tackle the euro zone crisis
ahead of a European Union summit next week, calling for broader
banking supervision and fiscal discipline.
In the first debate since elections on the euro zone,
Rutte's Liberal Party, and Labour, both pro-European, also
jointly expressed skepticism towards European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy's plan of a single euro zone budget.
Rutte is in coalition talks with Labour leader Diederik
Samsom and is expected to form a government within weeks.
The election result last month helped put to rest fears the
Netherlands would block future bailouts or prove a difficult
partner in solving the crisis.
Rutte and Labour finance specialist Ronald Plasterk, who is
seen as one of the possible successors to Finance Minister Jan
Kees de Jager, agreed on the need to first implement European
banking supervision, and then take further steps of creating a
banking union.
"How can you make sure that the Dutch deposit holder is not
guaranteeing accounts at banks in Italy, Austria or Spain when
we don't know what's happening there? That is exactly the reason
why we are building this up step by step," Rutte said.
Plasterk used similar words, and said: "We agree with anyone
who says that now you cannot fully guarantee toxic banks in
Spain. You have to make sure that there is decent supervision."
Rutte reiterated the Dutch position of meeting fiscal rules
in Europe, cutting budget deficits, and reforming economies.
Plasterk said his party had always been positive about
budget rules, adding there was a tension between meeting
financial conditions and stimulating the economy. Labour is open
to giving countries more time to meet fiscal targets.
Rutte and Plasterk also questioned the need for a single
euro zone budget, which has been proposed by Van Rompuy.
Rutte said he would discuss it next week at a European
Council summit, where European leaders will discuss Van Rompuy's
proposals to solve the region's debt crisis.
"We have 100 billion euros in structural fund means
available for the euro zone alone. I don't understand what
purpose this serves. I'd also like to know -- and I will ask
this next week -- how this relates to the long term financial
European Union framework," Rutte said.
Speaking about Van Rompuy's proposal of a single euro zone
budget, Plasterk said: "We don't see the advantages of it for
now. Adding another institute, we are not in favour of this."
On Greece, Plasterk reiterated Labour was willing to give it
"some room" to get its finances in order, while Rutte declined
to repeat his statement last month during the election campaign
that he was not willing to give a penny more to Greece.
Any statement about Greece could impact financial markets
and developments in Greece, Rutte said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)