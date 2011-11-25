BERLIN Nov 25 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Friday that increasing resources for the International Monetary Fund would boost means for fighting the debt crisis without resorting to euro bonds or an increased role for the European Central Bank.

De Jager met his German and Finnish counterparts in Berlin on Friday, where they issued a joint statement calling for enhanced IMF resources.

" is a separate path. This is not a leverage of the European emergency fund with IMF money, but it is IMF money for member states," De Jager told reporters.

"We have the present talks about leveraging the EFSF by private money that is one path, and that has to be done as much as possible. But we also see that there are doubts about whether it will bring enough money. That is why today we opened a second path," he added.

"There is a lot of pressure about euro bonds or European Central Bank financing, and we said 'no', we have something else, and that is an increased role for the IMF."

Increasing the resources of the IMF globally would provide more resources for emergency facilities for Spain or Italy if necessary, he said.

"We did not talk about a specific amount, but it has to be substantial." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)