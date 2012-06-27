* Czech government says banking union plan could damage
economy
* Bulgarian central bank says union should only be for euro
states
* Officials add to discord ahead of Thursday/Friday EU
summit
By Michael Winfrey and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, June 27 The Czech government and
Bulgarian central bank stepped up criticism of proposals for an
EU banking union on Wednesday, raising new obstacles to
agreement at a summit this week.
Changes to EU banking supervision are seen as important for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis and are up for discussion at
a summit that is already set to be heated as Germany faces off
with Italy, France and Spain over how to save the currency bloc.
Some states outside the euro zone, including economic
heavyweight Britain, fear EU-wide banking rules could rob them
of sovereignty and damage their economies.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said his government would
not accept initial proposals circulated so far.
"Some proposals like the banking union could have an
extremely damaging impact on the Czech economy," he said, adding
that he did not expect any major conclusion from the summit.
Bulgarian central bank governor Ivan Iskrov expressed
concern over any proposal to extend banking supervision across
the European Union, rather than just to the euro zone, and said
small states would find that hard to support.
A failure by all EU members to agree on EU bank regulation
would undermine prospects for any changes which could in any
case take years to implement.
The particular worry of the Czech Republic and some other
eastern European countries is that their banking systems could
be undermined by lighter EU-wide regulation.
Many banks in eastern European countries are owned by those
in bigger states. The fear is that under EU regulation, less
well capitalised parent banks could drain the capital of their
healthier subsidiaries in other countries.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy released a
seven-page report this week envisaging an "integrated financial
framework (that) should cover all EU states".
EU-wide banking rules could make it easier for the European
Union to support troubled banks, which are currently reliant on
national governments for help in what has become a mutual spiral
of debt and decline in some countries.
SINGLE SUPERVISOR
At the summit in Brussels, EU leaders will look at how to
establish a banking union, including a single supervisor for the
largest banks, a fund to wind down cross-border lenders in
trouble and more-assured guarantees to protect depositors.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, wants the
banking union to apply to all countries to preserve the
functioning of the bloc's borderless single market.
But Britain, whose financial sector makes up a much bigger
part of the economy than it does in most European countries,
insists any EU banking rules should be limited to the euro zone.
It is joined by the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Other
eastern European countries have so far declined to comment. But
some, such as Poland, have similar concerns about keeping a
tight hold on their banking systems.
"It is very important for the countries which are not in the
euro zone, like us, to make sure that these proposals concern
the euro zone," Bulgaria's Iskrov told reporters.
Neither Bulgaria nor the Czechs have joined the euro.
Prague, like London, has also opted out of an EU fiscal pact.
Its main political parties are at odds on how to approach
further EU integration.
Van Rompuy's proposal allows for differences between EU
members and those outside the currency zone, but it also makes
clear that the final word be at the European level.
"For this country and its financial stability, some of the
things proposed on the EU level over the last two weeks present
substantial mid-term risks for financial stability," Czech
central bank governor Miroslav Singer said in Prague.