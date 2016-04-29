MUNICH, April 29 The head of Germany's
Bundesbank defended the European Central Bank from critics
within his own country on Friday, saying a central bank's job is
not to guarantee savers' returns but to achieve its inflation
target.
"(Central banks) cannot promise minimum returns for savers
because they must focus on the broader economic impact of their
monetary policy," Weidmann told an audience in Munich.
He added: "Long term rates depend equally on long-term
inflation expectations and on the economy's growth prospects.
Interest (income) for investors doesn't fall from the sky, it
must be earned by companies."
