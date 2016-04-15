* Main scenario is to stop printing note in 2018
FRANKFURT, April 15 The European Central Bank
looks set to stop printing the 500 euro note, arguing it is used
to finance crime, although the purple bill will only be phased
out gradually due to resistance from Germany, several sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February the bank wanted
to "make changes" to the 500 euro note due to fears it may be
used by terrorists and criminals, leading to speculation the
banknote may be scrapped.
This prospect triggered a backlash in Germany, where the use
of large bills as a means of payment and saving is deeply
rooted, leading the ECB to choose a gradual process of
withdrawal.
Euro zone central banking sources told Reuters the ECB's
banknote committee has tabled several options and the most
likely scenario is that the purple banknote will instead simply
stop being printed and distributed at cash points and bank
branches in 2018.
"The most likely outcome is a very gradual phasing out," an
ECB insider said.
People would likely be allowed to exchange their banknotes
indefinitely, mirroring the policy adopted by Germany's own
central bank when the euro replaced the Deutsche Mark in 2002.
A decision is expected at an upcoming non-policy meeting of
the ECB's Governing Council and probably as early as May.
The ECB declined to comment.
Even this compromise solution was unlikely to be backed by
Germany's central bank, which still fears that any restriction
encroaches on citizens' right to cash, one of the sources said.
One Bundesbank director, in fact, disputed that scrapping
the note would help tackle terrorism and warned that this could
instead see a little bit of "freedom" die.
Germany was one of the early champions of the 500 euro note
to match the value of its old 1,000 mark note and cater to
Germans' traditional preference for cash over electronic money.
THE 'BIN LADEN'
The 500 euro note is worth more than five times the value of
the largest U.S. denomination -- the $100 bill -- and has been
dubbed the 'Bin Laden' for its alleged links to terrorism and
the difficulty of finding it.
Nearly a third of the 1 trillion euros circulating last year
was stored in 500 euro notes, ECB data showed.
Yet 56 percent of European Union citizens have never seen
one, according to a 2011 ECB survey, because the note is mainly
used for hoarding cash, rather than paying.
There is no official data about the use of 500 euro notes by
criminals.
But studies by the European Union police agency Europol,
former banking executive Peter Sands and the United Nations
Office on Drugs and Crime link it to crime, mostly citing
anecdotal evidence.
In a 2015 report, Europol went as far as saying authorities
should consider stopping issuing the banknote unless they found
evidence it was used legitimately.
"As long as there is a credible allegation that the 500 note
is used for illicit activity, the ECB has a moral obligation to
act," one of the sources said.
But critics argue the 500 euro note serves a legitimate
purpose as a store of value, particularly at a time when bank
deposits are not remunerated, several lenders are in distress
and financial markets are turbulent.
By making it more cumbersome to store money in cash, the ECB
decision would indirectly force savers to park some of their
cash at banks, and therefore in the financial system, critics
say.
They also stigmatise the loss of privacy stemming from
switching to electronic payments, which are recorded on banks'
databases.
"It's a slippery slope," another source said. "If people got
the idea that cash was going to disappear, that would be very
dangerous."
The ECB has been trying to encourage euro zone households
and companies to put some of their cash to work by adopting an
ultra-loose monetary policy in recent years but, so far, its
success has been limited.
