AMSTERDAM Feb 24 A country could in theory
leave the euro zone if it wanted to, European Central Bank
policymaker Luc Coene said, but he added that he could not
imagine which nation would want to do so.
Coene told Dutch daily De Telegraaf that a lack of
confidence in the euro project among the currency union's
citizens arose because it was approached in an amateurish way
early on.
"Now we've learned the lesson," said Coene, whose role as
Belgium's central bank chief gives him a seat on the ECB
Governing Council.
"If a country decided to leave, why shouldn't it be allowed
to happen? I can't imagine what country that would be, but
theoretically that can always happen," he added.
Turning to the ECB's new sovereign bond-buying plan, due to
start next month, he said: "We saw inflation expectations fall
sharply. We had to give oxygen to the system."
"Now we're waiting to see how big the effect is," he added.
"We have to be careful not to inflate any bubbles."
Asked about the possibility of introducing common euro bonds
across the currency bloc, Coene said "that's inevitable."
But common bond issuance and European taxation would first
need adequate political union, he said, adding: "We still need
to think about that."
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
by Catherine Evans)