Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
FRANKFURT The European Central bank's monetary policy has not reached the limit of what it can achieve but fiscal authorities can do more to stimulate economic growth, a top ECB policy maker said on Wednesday.
The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate for the second time in four months next week to stop a fall in euro zone inflation.
"I wouldn't say that monetary policy has reached its limit," Executive Board members Benoit Coeure said answering a question from a member of the European Parliament in Brussels.
"But I would agree ... that other polices, particularly fiscal policies, can contribute to growth."
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.