(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, Sept 18 Monetary policy is on diverging
paths in the euro zone and the United States, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday, a day
after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold off for now on
raising interest rates.
Declining to comment specifically on the Fed's decision,
Coeure said the U.S. recovery was at a more advanced stage in
than in the euro zone.
"Whatever happens, and whatever the Fed's decision, the
monetary trajectories in the euro zone and the United States are
very different," he told a conference in Paris.
Coeure said global growth prospects had darkened overall and
worsened markedly in emerging market economies.
"The recovery is there in the euro zone, it's weak, it has
signs of stability, but it has to be protected from external
financial shocks that are today on the rise," he said.
Coeure said inflation would only rise very slowly in the
euro zone and that economic activity should continue to improve,
but at a slower rate than previously thought.
Rising prices for food and manufactured goods were helping
to offset the impact of low energy prices on inflation, which
should begin to rise albeit at a slow place, Coeure said.
"The (ECB) governing council has flagged its capacity to
react if risks materialise, especially by changing the duration
or the composition of its asset purchase programme," Coeure
said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan and Alison
Williams)