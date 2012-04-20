BRIEF-Bank of Astana launches IPO
* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE BANK'S COMMON SHARES ON THE KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGFE (KASE)
PRINCETON, N.J., April 20 The European Central Bank needs to monitor closely the flow of funds into Germany for the emergence of dangerous asset bubbles, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
A "worst case scenario is that liquidity that is going to Germany translates into higher asset bubbles," Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations, told a conference at Princeton University.
* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE BANK'S COMMON SHARES ON THE KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGFE (KASE)
* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion