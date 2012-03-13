PARIS, March 13 ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Tuesday that a growing competitiveness gap between
members of the euro zone should be a source of concern for
policy makers and he warned this could make it more difficult to
keep the euro zone together.
"Increasingly larger and persistent current account deficits
have resulted from significant losses of national
competitiveness," Draghi told a conference in Paris. "These
current account imbalances within the euro area should be a
source of concern for policy makers."
Draghi noted that wage costs had risen 2.5 times as quickly
in those euro zone countries which were running a balance of
payments deficit compared with those in surplus.
"Member countries needs to repair and strengthen their
competitiveness for the sake of their own prosperity and for the
overall stability of the monetary union," he warned.
"Unless we proceed with our structural reforms all together
-- and it was said several times at the beginning of the euro --
it would be difficult to keep the area together."