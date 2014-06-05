(Adds detail)
LONDON, June 5 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday the rise of Eurosceptic parties in
recent European parliament elections gave reason for deeper
reflection on Europe's future.
"The emergence of these nationalistic movements in different
parts of Europe will prompt one thing ...a deeper reflection on
Europe," Draghi said, responding to a question about gains for
EU protest groups in last month's elections.
"It's a very good time to think deeply about how we can
improve Europe. How can Europe become again a construction that
delivers not only peace - which is not a small achievement,
which has been delivered for a long time - but also prosperity
and jobs," he told the ECB's post-meeting news conference.
"It's not going back to square (one) that is the optimal
response for resolving the problems of today's Europe."
Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem earlier said the package
of stimulus measures the ECB unveiled on Thursday was "certainly
helpful", but the steps did not take away the obligations on
countries to reform.
"We still have to do a lot ourselves," he told an EU seminar
on Thursday in London. The rate cuts could "buy more time" to
complete economic reforms and this time should not be wasted.
Dijsselbloem also said the mid- and long-term outlook for
inflation from the ECB "seems quite sensible", and has no doubts
about their analysis or predictions. His worry was that the
debate about deflation in the euro zone would become a "self
fulfilling prophecy", prompting people to put off investments.
(Reporting by Huw Jones in London and John O'Donnell in
