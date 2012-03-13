PARIS, March 13 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the euro zone's
economy appears to be stabilizing but inflation risks were not
currently materializing as a large output gap remained.
"We are continuously alert to the risk of inflation but this
risk is not materializing at the present time," Draghi told a
conference in Paris on competitiveness.
He also said the euro zone economy was stabilizing at a low
level of activity. Banks should use the improvement in the
economic climate, partly due to the ECB's liquidity offering, to
build up their balance-sheets, including by retaining their
earnings.