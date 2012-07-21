PARIS, July 21 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said that the euro was not in danger despite some
analysts' worse case scenarios for a break-up and said that
greater financial, budgetary and political union among euro zone
countries was inevitable.
Asked in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde if the
euro were in danger, Draghi said: "No, absolutely not. We see
analysts imagining the scenario of a euro zone blow-up."
"They don't recognise the political capital that our leaders
have invested in this union and Europeans' support. The euro is
irreversible," he added. Draghi also said that greater union
among euro zone countries would lead to the creation of new
supranational bodies.