PARIS, July 21 The euro zone is not in danger of
breaking up despite some analysts' worse case scenarios,
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said, judging that
the bloc was inevitably marching towards closer union among its
members.
Asked in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde if the
euro were in danger, Draghi said: "No, absolutely not. We see
analysts imagining the scenario of a euro zone blow-up."
"They don't recognise the political capital that our leaders
have invested in this union and Europeans' support. The euro is
irreversible," he added.
In the long term, the euro would need to rest on a
foundation of greater integration among euro zone countries,
Draghi said.
"All movement towards financial, budgetary and political
union is for me inevitable and will lead to the creation of new
supranational bodies," he said.
European leaders took a step towards greater integration
last month at a Brussels summit where they agreed to put the ECB
in charge of supervising banks and gave the ESM rescue fund the
power to recapitalise troubled banks.
However, the summit provided only brief relief to investors.
Concerns about Spain have returned to the fore, driving the
country's 10-year bond yields above the 7-percent danger level
on Friday.
European and U.S stocks also fell and the euro hit record
lows against the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand currencies
in the face of increasing investor fears that the Spanish
government may seek a full-blown bailout.
ECB CAN'T FIGHT ALL FIRES
Draghi poured cold water on the prospect that the ECB could
take action to calm the situation, saying that its mandate did
not allow the central bank to resolve states' financial
problems.
The International Monetary Fund has urged the ECB, which is
legally forbidden from financing governments, to play a greater
role fighting the crisis, suggesting that it could be given
lender-of-last-resort functions.
At the summit in June, EU leaders broadened the ECB's role
to include supervising banks in hope that the move would cut the
risk that troubled lenders' problems could spread to sovereign
borrowers.
Draghi said that the ECB's monetary policy and bank
supervisory activities would have to be kept separate in order
to avoid conflicts of interest and suggested that an
"independent structure" could be built.
Weighing in on the LIBOR rate fixing scandal, he warned that
it was undermining confidence in a cornerstone of the global
financial system.
Turning to the economic outlook in the euro zone, Draghi
said he did not see the risk that the bloc as a whole would
enter a recession and that the situation would gradually improve
towards the end of the year and the beginning of 2013.
The ECB cut its interest rates to a record low earlier this
month to breathe life into the ailing euro zone economy amid
signs that inflation pressures were subsiding.
Draghi said that the ECB, which strives to keep euro zone
inflation at a rate close to but less than 2 percent, was
prepared to take action in the case that the risk of deflation
emerged.