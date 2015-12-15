* Euro zone inflation, stocks and corporate lending:
FRANKFURT Dec 15 Four years after Mario Draghi
took the helm at the European Central Bank, euro zone inflation
is close to zero and the impact of the ECB's ultra-easy monetary
policy is mainly visible in the price of financial assets such
as stocks.
Consumer price growth was 0.1 percent in November, eight
months into the ECB's 1.5 trillion euro ($1.65 trillion)
asset-purchase scheme, scheduled to run until March 2017 and
aimed at bringing inflation back to the ECB's target of almost 2
percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of large euro zone
companies is up more than 30 percent since Draghi first cut
interest rates in November 2011, even after a sharp fall over
the past eight months.
Euro zone stocks have been mostly rising and bond yields
falling since Draghi's July 2012 pledge to do "whatever it
takes" to save the euro. That effectively paved the way for
quantitative easing and helped end speculation about a break up
in the euro club.
Lending to euro zone companies stopped shrinking earlier
this year but is still growing at a very modest clip.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
