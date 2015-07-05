* Greek banks could run out of cash this week
FRANKFURT, July 5 The European Central Bank
(ECB) is likely to maintain emergency funding for Greek banks at
its current restricted level, people familiar with the matter
said on Sunday, a move that will see lenders run out of cash
soon.
There is little prospect of the ECB adopting a more generous
stance after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of
an international bailout meaning that the banks are likely to
remain closed in the coming days.
The impending cash crunch belies Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's ambition to restore the banking system back to health
after the 'no' vote.
Although a final decision has yet to be taken and the matter
will be the subject of debate when ECB policy setters talk on
Monday, they are seen keeping Emergency Liquidity Assistance
(ELA) at its current level, leaving Greek banks, and in turn
Athens, with little or no room for manoeuvre.
One person said in advance of Greece's rejection in a
referendum of bailout terms that a 'no' vote would prompt no
immediate action on the provision of funding but make any
increase out of the question.
A second person confirmed that the referendum would not
trigger a change. Greece's central bank will make an appeal for
fresh funding, a central banking source said.
Maintaining the status quo would give Greek banks little
time before they use up all of the roughly 89 billion euros of
funding available and ensure that they remain closed for at
least the coming days as cash runs dry.
Such an outcome jars with Tsipras's pledge on Twitter after
the vote that "our immediate priority is to restore our banking
system's functioning and economic stability".
NUCLEAR OPTION
On Friday, July 3, the head of Greece's banking association
spelt out the urgency of the situation, saying that lenders had
a "liquidity cushion" of 1 billion euros but that funding beyond
Monday depended on the ECB.
"We are coming to the end of the road," said a third person
familiar with ECB thinking. "There is no appetite to lend any
more. The banks cannot pay back what they owe."
Euro zone central bank chiefs and ECB President Mario
Draghi's executive will likely avoid what some officials
describe as the 'nuclear' option of withdrawing existing
support, a measure that would trigger their immediate collapse.
The central bankers are also set to discuss increasing the
haircut or discount imposed on the collateral Greek banks offer
in return for funding.
It may, however, be a largely symbolic step to show that
they are reacting to the situation, without substantially
curbing banks' access to funds.
The funding pinch on Greek banks keeps pressure on Athens as
Tspiras prepares for a meeting of euro zone leaders on Tuesday.
As the economy runs out of cash, it risks the creation of an
ad-hoc system of IOUs that would further damage the banks'
solvency.
It was last week's decision by the ECB to freeze emergency
funding that precipitated the closure of National Bank of Greece
, Eurobank, Piraeus and Alpha Bank
and the imposition of a 60-euro-a-day limit on cash
withdrawals.
Greece's financial system has been at the heart of the
current crisis, haemorrhaging deposits as relations between the
radical left-wing government of Tsipras and its creditors
worsened.
In theory, the ECB could demand that banks pay back the
money they have lent it -- around 118 billion euros last month
-- but the banks would not be able to do so and in seizing the
collateral, the ECB would cause the system to collapse.
In practice the ECB is unlikely to take any action that
would trigger the sudden demise of Greece's banks.
But if the ECB is to continue feeding Greece's banks with
emergency loans then it may call on eurozone governments to
guarantee Greek debt, something they would be reluctant to do.
The crisis will come to a head at the very latest on July
20, when Greece needs to repay about 3.6 billion euros in bonds
owned by the ECB.
To deal with the banking crisis, the government could
convert all the balances in the bank to a new currency but that
would likely be at a much lower rate than the euro meaning that
depositors would see their savings slashed.
