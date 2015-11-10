KARLSRUHE Germany Nov 10 A German conservative
former lawmaker who has been prominent in attempts to halt euro
zone bailouts filed a lawsuit on Tuesday with Germany's highest
court against the bond-buying programme launched by the European
Central Bank this year.
Peter Gauweiler, a Eurosceptic who in March quit his seat in
the Bundestag lower house of parliament after coming under
pressure to back an extension of Greece's bailout, said the
ECB's quantitative easing scheme was undemocratic.
Germany's Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe will hold a
hearing on the lawsuit next year.
Gauweiler's challenge comes after Europe's top court in June
backed the principle of the ECB's bond-buying in a ruling on an
earlier programme, known as OMT, that was never used.
That decision was a clear rebuff to a previous suit brought
by Gauweiler and other Eurosceptics to Karlsruhe, which last
year referred the case to the European Court. The German court
is still to give its own final ruling on the OMT.
Launched in March to try to lift near-zero inflation and
spur economic growth in the bloc, QE commits the ECB to buying
60 billion euros a month of mostly government bonds with newly
printed money until at least September 2016. The euro zone
central bank is widely expected to extend or expand the scheme
when policymakers meet next month.
Germany's Bundesbank opposed the plan and German politicians
have expressed concerns that it could allow more indebted
countries to delay economic reforms.
Gauweiler argues that the policy will result in higher
levels of inflation and that would breach the Maastricht Treaty
which sets out the ECB's mandate.
The ECB might "be authorised to tolerate an inflation rate
of 2 percent, but should not seek an inflation rate that will
halve the monetary value in about 20 years through massive
monetary intervention," said Gauweiler, who is a lawyer.
After quitting his seat in parliament, the 65-year-old
former Bavarian politician also stood down as vice-chairman of
the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavaria-based ally of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
($1 = 0.9320 euros)
(Reporting by Norbert Demuth; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing
by Catherine Evans)