KARLSRUHE Germany Nov 10 A German conservative former lawmaker who has been prominent in attempts to halt euro zone bailouts filed a lawsuit on Tuesday with Germany's highest court against the bond-buying programme launched by the European Central Bank this year.

Peter Gauweiler, a Eurosceptic who in March quit his seat in the Bundestag lower house of parliament after coming under pressure to back an extension of Greece's bailout, said the ECB's quantitative easing scheme was undemocratic.

Germany's Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe will hold a hearing on the lawsuit next year.

Gauweiler's challenge comes after Europe's top court in June backed the principle of the ECB's bond-buying in a ruling on an earlier programme, known as OMT, that was never used.

That decision was a clear rebuff to a previous suit brought by Gauweiler and other Eurosceptics to Karlsruhe, which last year referred the case to the European Court. The German court is still to give its own final ruling on the OMT.

Launched in March to try to lift near-zero inflation and spur economic growth in the bloc, QE commits the ECB to buying 60 billion euros a month of mostly government bonds with newly printed money until at least September 2016. The euro zone central bank is widely expected to extend or expand the scheme when policymakers meet next month.

Germany's Bundesbank opposed the plan and German politicians have expressed concerns that it could allow more indebted countries to delay economic reforms.

Gauweiler argues that the policy will result in higher levels of inflation and that would breach the Maastricht Treaty which sets out the ECB's mandate.

The ECB might "be authorised to tolerate an inflation rate of 2 percent, but should not seek an inflation rate that will halve the monetary value in about 20 years through massive monetary intervention," said Gauweiler, who is a lawyer.

After quitting his seat in parliament, the 65-year-old former Bavarian politician also stood down as vice-chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavaria-based ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

