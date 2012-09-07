BERLIN, Sept 7 Germany's conservative newspapers
on Friday accused ECB chief Mario Draghi of writing a "blank
cheque" to troubled euro zone states that could put the entire
currency at risk, with top-selling Bild warning his policies
could make the euro "kaputt".
The Italian president of the European Central Bank unveiled
a new plan on Thursday to lower the borrowing costs of euro zone
states like Spain and Italy by buying their bonds.
Germany's central bank opposes the ECB's move. Chancellor
Angela Merkel has supported Draghi while insisting Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann's public criticism of the bond-buying has
been useful too.
For the country's conservative newspapers, many of which
have taken an increasingly euro-sceptic stance as the
three-year-old euro zone debt crisis wears on, Draghi's latest
measures went too far.
"Help without end for crisis countries," said Bild on its
front cover, adding that Draghi had signed a "blank cheque" and
that his policy endangered the independence of the ECB. It cited
German politicians saying the ECB had gone beyond its mandate of
safeguarding the stability of the currency.
"Draghi sets off Germany's alarm bell," was the headline in
the conservative daily Die Welt.
Business daily Handelsblatt, which often voices concern at
the financial burden of the bailouts on German taxpayers and
business, had a cover story on "the Rise, Fall and Resurrection
of the Bundesbank" and gave prominence to Weidmann's warnings.
Inside, Handelsblatt criticised "the democratic deficit of
the euro rescuers" - and linked the ECB's chosen path to next
week's ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court on the legality
of the euro zone's new bailout mechanism and budget rules.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a sounding board for
Germany's monetary hawks, wrote that "the border between
monetary and fiscal policy has been blurred" and called the
argument that bond-buying was within the ECB's mandate
"far-fetched".
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, attending an awards
ceremony for Draghi late on Thursday, reiterated the government
line that using monetary policy to solve the euro zone's fiscal
problems could not be a permanent solution.
But senior Merkel MPs like her deputy floor leader Michael
Fuchs insisted the ECB was acting within its mandate, telling
Reuters: "As long as there is conditionality, it is okay."