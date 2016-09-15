FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Sixty percent of the European Central Bank's 1.2 trillion euros bond purchases were settled in Germany, the ECB's chief economist said on Thursday, exacerbating an influx of money into the euro zone's strongest economy from the rest of the bloc.

German banks are sitting on a growing pile of excess cash, which, due to the ECB's negative rate on deposits, is squeezing their profits. At the same time, some lenders in weaker countries still rely on central bank liquidity..

Aggressive ECB bond-buying could go some way in explaining why these imbalances are getting worse.

The bank has so far bought 1.2 trillion euros ($1.35 trillion) worth of bonds out of a current target of 1.74 trillion, in an effort to stimulate the euro zone economy and ward off deflation. ECB chief economist Peter Praet said around 60 percent of the bonds were sold to the ECB by counterparties in Germany, against just 5 percent in Spain.

He added this was due to the fact that 80 percent of the ECB's purchases were from non-euro zone sellers, which in large part are connected to the euro zone payment system, Target 2, via Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank.

"The Eurosystem buys securities from a range of counterparties, including many that are located outside of the euro area and which largely participate in Target 2 via the Bundesbank, leading to additional inflows of central bank money into Germany as a direct result of the asset purchase programme," Praet said at an event in Brussels.

Praet said this explained growing imbalances in the Target 2 system, where Germany's claims towards the rest of the euro zone increased by around 200 billion euros since end-2014 while Spain's liabilities increased by around 125 billion euros.

This stands in contrast to the 2010-12 sovereign debt crisis, when Target imbalances increased due to money leaving troubled countries to seek safety in Germany, Praet said.

"The current increases should be interpreted differently from those earlier episodes: they are largely a direct result of the asset purchase programme and do not signal renewed stress in financial markets." ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)