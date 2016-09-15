By Francesco Canepa
| FRANKFURT, Sept 15
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Sixty percent of the European
Central Bank's 1.2 trillion euros bond purchases were settled in
Germany, the ECB's chief economist said on Thursday,
exacerbating an influx of money into the euro zone's strongest
economy from the rest of the bloc.
German banks are sitting on a growing pile of excess cash,
which, due to the ECB's negative rate on deposits, is squeezing
their profits. At the same time, some lenders in weaker
countries still rely on central bank liquidity..
Aggressive ECB bond-buying could go some way in explaining
why these imbalances are getting worse.
The bank has so far bought 1.2 trillion euros ($1.35
trillion) worth of bonds out of a current target of 1.74
trillion, in an effort to stimulate the euro zone economy and
ward off deflation. ECB chief economist Peter Praet said around
60 percent of the bonds were sold to the ECB by counterparties
in Germany, against just 5 percent in Spain.
He added this was due to the fact that 80 percent of the
ECB's purchases were from non-euro zone sellers, which in large
part are connected to the euro zone payment system, Target 2,
via Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank.
"The Eurosystem buys securities from a range of
counterparties, including many that are located outside of the
euro area and which largely participate in Target 2 via the
Bundesbank, leading to additional inflows of central bank money
into Germany as a direct result of the asset purchase
programme," Praet said at an event in Brussels.
Praet said this explained growing imbalances in the Target 2
system, where Germany's claims towards the rest of the euro zone
increased by around 200 billion euros since end-2014 while
Spain's liabilities increased by around 125 billion euros.
This stands in contrast to the 2010-12 sovereign debt
crisis, when Target imbalances increased due to money leaving
troubled countries to seek safety in Germany, Praet said.
"The current increases should be interpreted differently
from those earlier episodes: they are largely a direct result of
the asset purchase programme and do not signal renewed stress in
financial markets."
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)