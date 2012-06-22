EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
BERLIN, June 22 All 27 countries in the European Union will support giving the European Central Bank a bigger supervisory role for the bloc's banking system at next week's summit, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Friday, citing EU diplomats.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has mustered the support of all member states to ask the European Commission to draw up concrete plans for making the Frankfurt-based ECB the new central oversight body as soon as possible, it said.
"Van Rompuy has the backing of all 27," the newspaper quoted one diplomat as saying.
The paper said there had been no decision yet on what would happen to the London-based European Banking Authority (EBA), the existing supervisory body whose role has been criticised, among others by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has