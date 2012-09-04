* Monti, Hollande call for action to cut excess borrowing
costs
* ECB rate decision, news conference on Sept. 6
* Markets eager for ECB bond-buying plans, bank likely to
remain coy
* Draghi says ECB could buy maturities of up to 3 years
By Gavin Jones and Sakari Suoninen
ROME/FRANKFURT, Sept 4 France and Italy piled
more pressure on the European Central Bank on Tuesday to agree
steps this week to reduce crippling borrowing costs for southern
euro zone states.
But the bank is expected to outline rather than detail its
strategy on Thursday in order to keep the pressure on
politicians to bring their deficits and debts under control.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and French President
Francois Hollande said after talks in Rome that European
institutions must act to bring down the bond yields of countries
that are unjustifiably penalised by markets.
Monti said he expected measures to remove "the serious
obstacle of (bond) spreads that have no underlying economic
justification" for Italy and other countries "doing our
homework" on economic reform and deficit reduction.
The Bank of Italy said in a study that economic fundamentals
justified a risk premium of 200 basis points - or two percentage
points - over benchmark German bonds, rather than the 450 basis
points that markets were charging at end-August.
Hollande said high debt yields facing countries such as
Spain and Italy were not justified and it was the role of EU
institutions, including the ECB, to bring them down.
ECB President Mario Draghi will try to back up his pledge to
do "whatever it takes" to save the euro when he presents some
details on Thursday of a new bond-buying plan that is
transfixing markets hopeful it can ease the euro zone crisis.
Investors are on tenterhooks after brinkmanship in the ECB's
internal negotiations over the plan was played out in public
last week, with one newspaper reporting that Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann even considered quitting.
The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting
the debt crisis while governments negotiate legal and political
hurdles to coordinating a longer-term response, but Germany's
Bundesbank wants to limit the scope of ECB action.
"Draghi certainly has to present something," said Guillaume
Menuet, economist at Citi. "A document of some sort, something
of substance is what markets want to see in order to justify
valuations."
Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell on Tuesday
as investors welcomed leaked comments Draghi made behind closed
doors in the European Parliament on Monday, suggesting the ECB
could buy bonds with a maturity of up to three years - at the
long end of market expectations.
ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen, the most senior
German at the bank, spelled out one key argument for central
bank action, saying it was unacceptable that financial markets
were now pricing in the risk of a euro break-up.
"The risk premia of sovereign bonds now reflect not just the
insolvency risk of some countries but even an exchange rate
risk, which there should not theoretically be in a currency
union," Asmussen told a banking conference in Frankfurt.
"The markets are pricing in a break-up of the euro zone. For
a currency union, such systemic doubts are not acceptable."
However he also said it was crucial to ensure that ECB
decisions did not reduce pressure on governments to reform. That
is one reason why the central bank is unlikely to reveal all
details of the plan on Thursday.
IMPORTANT DATES
"I'm not sure the ECB is ready to publish the nitty-gritty
and the procedures of interventions, because no country has
asked (for bailout) and because there are still some important
dates in the month that require prior approval," said Menuet.
Germany's Constitutional Court will rule on Sept. 12 whether
the euro zone's permanent bailout fund is compatible with German
law, a vital condition for it to come into force. EU finance
ministers meet in Cyprus on Sept. 14-15 to discuss possible
additional aid for Spain and Greece as well as plans for joint
banking supervision.
Hollande said an Oct. 18-19 EU summit could take decisions
on support for both Spain and Greece.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday Madrid
would consider seeking extra aid on top of an up to 100 billion
euro rescue of its financial sector but sees no need for new
conditions beyond the EU guidelines it is already implementing.
Rajoy added he wanted to see details of the ECB's programme
before deciding whether to proceed with a request. EU paymaster
Germany and Draghi have said any bond-buying support would
require strict policy conditions and enforcement.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Rajoy will try to thrash
out those differences at talks in Madrid on Thursday, just as
the ECB is due to unveil more on its plans.
Spain and Italy have been sucked deeper into the crisis as
investors increasingly doubt their capacity to repay their debt.
Yields on their bonds have risen to near-unsustainable levels.
Draghi signalled last month he was ready to resume buying
government bonds provided that the euro zone's rescue fund was
also involved, and assisted countries accepted strict policy
conditions with international supervision of compliance.
Now markets want to hear details of the policy. But internal
ECB tensions, fuelled by Bundesbank resistance to bond-buying,
and the ECB's eagerness to retain an element of surprise mean it
will reveal only a partial outline on Thursday.
"We're expecting limited information, no quantitative
indication on the targets or quantities to be purchased," Nomura
economist Nick Matthews said. "In terms of modalities, we'll
probably get something, but very little colour in total."
BUNDESBANK OPPOSITION
The Bundesbank vehemently opposes government bond purchases,
saying they come close to breaching the taboo of central bank
financing of governments, and its criticism has not let up. Its
previous head, Axel Weber, resigned in opposition to a previous
bout of bond-buying by the ECB.
Disagreements within the policy-setting Governing Council
may keep the ECB from giving too many specifics.
The ECB also wants to keep markets guessing about its
bond-buying moves to discourage speculators and maintain
pressure on governments to pursue economic reforms and fiscal
discipline.
Even in the absence of inflationary pressures, the ECB must
show its primary focus is still on guarding price stability.
"The ECB cannot announce an additional target of any sort
(in addition to the inflation target) because two targets could
come into conflict with one another at some future date,"
UniCredit economist Erik Nielsen said in a note to investors.
Sources have told Reuters the ECB has considered setting
interest rate bands - rather than a specific cap - as internal
guideline for intervention, but it would not publicly declare
any target for yields or spreads that would force it to enter
the market when the barrier was exceeded.
Weidmann's reported threat to resign, though not confirmed,
has piled pressure on Draghi to mollify opponents of the plan
without tying it up in so many knots it is rendered ineffective.
One way could be to insist that the International Monetary
Fund - seen as tougher than EU institutions - is involved in
setting conditions for bailouts, and hence for bond buying, as
suggested by the ECB's Asmussen.
"The ECB cannot write a blank cheque," said Menuet at Citi.
While the bond-buying plan will be the main focus of
Thursday's meeting, there is a chance the ECB will also cut
interest rates from 0.75 percent - already a record low - due to
a deepening slowdown in the euro zone economy.
Analysts in a Reuters poll are split on the chance of a cut,
with a slight majority thinking it will hold fire.
Whether a rate cut comes may depend on how many details of
the bond programme the ECB can present.
"Draghi will probably disappoint at least marginally on the
intervention part, so to compensate for the lack of details on
the bond-buying part, they could also be inclined to cut rates,"
said Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen.