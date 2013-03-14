By Thomas Escritt and Sara Webb

AMSTERDAM, March 14 The European Central Bank should be ready to make good on its promise to buy government bonds if certain circumstances are fulfilled, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Thursday.

The ECB's pledge to buy government bonds in potentially unlimited amounts via its Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT)programme has calmed markets, although it has yet to put the programme into action.

It says it will only do so if a member country seeks help from the bloc's rescue fund and agrees to austerity policy conditions.

"I don't want to speculate on any specific case. But it is clear that if certain circumstances are fulfilled, then the ECB should be ready for activation," Knot told a press conference.

Knot is widely seen as a hawkish member of the ECB Governing Council, though he did not support Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann's opposition to the OMT plan, satisfied by the conditions attached to any bond buying under the programme.

Weidmann was the only member of the 23-man Council to oppose the OMT, ECB President Mario Draghi's signature policy measure, which he announced last September after vowing in July to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.

Fellow Governing Council member Panicos Demetriades told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Ireland's issuance of its first long-term bond since being bailed out was an important step towards qualifying it for help from the programme.

NO RISK OF DEFLATION

Knot said the impact on bond markets of the OMT programme had allowed a marked improvement in the transmission of the ECB's monetary policy.

"The announcement of the OMT has made sure that the degree of heterogeneity among government bond yields has been significantly reduced," he said.

"Our monetary policy stance is very accommodative. It has been accommodative for a long time and my expectation is that the benign inflationary environment for the coming months will allow us to maintain this accommodative stance."

Knot said the ECB had provided plenty of liquidity to banks and could not do much more to stimulate bank lending to the real economy.

"If that liquidity apparently does not yet translate itself into banking lending to the real economy then probably different causes are there, for instance the balance between risk and capital at the banking institutions," he said.

"We can provide the liquidity; we can't provide the solvency."

Knot added there was currently "no risk" of deflation in the euro zone.

"Currently the inflation outlook is in line with our mandate that means it is below 2 percent," he said, adding that there was sufficient price pressure still in the production chain, such as the indirect effect of higher value added tax.