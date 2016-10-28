LONDON Oct 28 The European Central Bank will
continue to provide stimulus to the euro zone economy until the
bloc's inflation rate is back on the path towards its near 2
percent target, Ireland's policymaker at the bank said on
Friday.
"We have said in December we are going to have more data and
new forecasts... and at that point, with that information, that
is going to be a delta compared to now in terms of what we could
decide (to do next)," Irish ECB Governing Council member Philip
Lane added at a Reuters Newsmaker event.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Marc Jones; editing by John
Geddie)