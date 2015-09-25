FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Lending to euro zone households and corporations picked up slightly in August but a broader measure of money circulating in the euro zone dropped, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Lending growth to households incresed to 1.0 percent in August from 0.9 percent a month earlier while lending growth to non-financial corporations rose to 0.4 percent in August from 0.3 percent in July, the ECB said.

Sparse lending to companies had dogged the struggling euro zone economy although the picture has been improving since late 2014 and policy setters said the bloc is recovering, albeit slowly.

Although more recent figures indicated a solid pick up in lending, the ECB earlier this month said it revised its lending data down based on a new methodology.

Indeed, July household lending growth was originally reported at 1.9 percent before a cut back to 0.9 percent while non-financial corporate lending was originally seen growing at 0.9 percent before a cut to 0.3 percent.

The M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an early indicator of future economic activity, grew by 4.8 percent in August, down from 5.3 percent in July and below forecasts for 5.3 percent growth. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa)