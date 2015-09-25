* Lending to companies, households edges up
* Slower in M1, M3 growth is cautious note
By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Lending to euro zone
households and corporations inched up in August but the pace of
growth in money circulating in the euro zone slowed, striking a
cautious note on future economic activity, European Central Bank
data showed on Friday.
Loans to households and non-financial corporations, the
backbone of the euro zone economy, extended their steady but
sluggish recovery.
They respectively grew by 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent
year-on-year in August, or 10 basis points faster than July's
figures, which had been revised down last week.
The ECB has been pointing to healthier lending as evidence
that its 60-billion-euros ($67 billion) a month
quantitative-easing programme is working and has so far resisted
calls to increase it in response to paltry inflation and
turbulence in emerging economies.
Growth in the two main measures of how much money is
circulating in the euro zone, which influences inflation and is
often an early indicator of future economic activity, however,
lost momentum last month.
"This...will likely be of some disappointment to the ECB as
it is looking to increased money supply growth to lift
inflationary pressures," Howard Archer, chief UK and European
Economist at IHS Global Insight.
"Lacklustre loans to the private sector in August and slower
money supply growth...support the case for the ECB stepping up
its Quantitative Easing."
Growth in M1 money supply, which includes banknotes and
coins as well as deposits that can immediately be converted into
cash or used for cashless payments, eased to 11.4 percent
year-on-year from 12.2 percent in July, its first significant
slowdown in 15 months.
The broader M3 indicator, which also includes other items
such as deposits with a longer maturity, holdings in money
market funds and some debt securities, grew by 4.8 percent
compared to 5.3 percent in the previous month, which forecasters
had expected to be confirmed in August.
Some economists cautioned it was too early to call a turning
point.
"It's an indicator that we monitor a lot because it has
predictive power on the economic cycle, with a significant lag,"
Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist at UniCredit Research,
said.
"If this slowing trend was to be confirmed, it could mean
that next year we could see some signs of economic slowdown in
the economy too, but at the moment it's an adjustment from very
high levels."
Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, forex and rates
at Societe Generale, said the slow pace of growth in bank
lending was also influenced by companies increasingly choosing
to borrow money on capital markets, rather than from banks.
This was especially the case for companies based outside the
euro zone, which sought to take advantage of lower interest
rates in the currency union as a result of the ECB's
quantitative easing programme.
Investment-grade-rated issuances from non-euro entities were
up 51 percent year on year so far in 2015 to 105 billion euros,
according to Societe Generale data.
"Companies have capitalised on QE and tighter spreads this
year by issuing in the capital markets," Broux said.
"So one must not get carried away too much with the weaker
M3 data, even though the outlook for the economy and business
investment is still mixed."
Reviving the European capital markets to create an
alternative to bank lending has been one of the objectives of
the ECB.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell)