PARIS, June 28 Europe needs closer budgetary
union, a single regulatory framework for banks, and other steps
towards federalism, European Central Bank governing council
member Christian Noyer said in an interview published on
Thursday.
Noyer, governor of the Bank of France, told Le Monde
newspaper that he was also "very open" to the possibility of
mutualising debt in Europe, although such an initiative would
take time and was not necessarily a first step towards a federal
union.
"We have reached a crucial moment. Monetary union is no
longer enough, we need to advance towards more federalism,"
Noyer said in the interview before a European Union summit on
Thursday and Friday.
He also urged the Greek government to do more to improve its
international credibility, suggesting that a troika of the
International Monetary Fund, the EU and the ECB could take steps
to ease its situation if needed.
"So far Athens has not made the necessary structural
reforms," he said. "It is up to Athens to show that it is
credible. Afterwards if it is necessary to find ways to make
things easier, then ways will be found."
European leaders are heading into the Brussels summit deeply
divided over how much budgetary and supervisory power should be
handed over to supra-national authorities.
Noyer said closer budgetary union would ensure finances were
better managed in Europe while banking union would help contain
financial crises. Lastly, more pro-growth policies were required
to reduce differences in competitiveness between countries.
"This leap towards more Europe must be made even if it will
take time," Noyer said. "The crisis is the fruit of insufficient
integration between countries in the same monetary zone."
Before the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has
rebuffed initiatives that might lead to Berlin helping to
underwrite the debts of European partners or banks while French
President Francois Hollande has continued to press for joint
euro bonds.
Noyer said that if Europe were to move towards a system
where debts where mutualised then countries would need assurance
that they would not have to bear the cost of some countries'
laxism.
"I am personally very open to the idea of eventually
unifying debt but it is a process that will take time and is not
necessarily the first step towards federal union," Noyer said.