* ECB should be ready to intervene in markets "very soon"
* Noyer says ECB Governing Council determined
* Says mandate of the ECB includes protecting solidity of
euro zone
PARIS, Aug 9 The European Central Bank is
determined to bring down the excessive borrowing costs hurting
Spain and Italy and should be ready to intervene decisively in
bond markets very soon, ECB governing council member Christian
Noyer said on Thursday.
Noyer, governor of the Bank of France, said the ECB's
23-member governing council strongly backed last week's decision
to intervene in markets, glossing over the dissenting voice of
powerful Bundesbank Governor Jens Weidmann, which disappointed
investors.
"Don't have any doubt about the determination of the
governing council and its capacity to act within the terms of
its mandate," Noyer told Le Point magazine in an interview.
"Our operations will be of sufficient size to have a strong
impact on the markets. We should be ready to intervene very
soon, prioritising short-term debt markets," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi had indicated last week that the
bank would not be ready to enter the market before September and
only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to
join the ECB in bond buying.
Noyer ruled out any action by the ECB on the primary debt
market - which would be akin to monetary financing of
governments' deficits - but said an intervention in the
secondary market was "perfectly possible".
"There is no divergence between the French, Germans and the
Commission on this. They all say the same thing: we are not
opposed to ECB intervention to correct market anomalies."
Noyer said the mandate of the ECB explicitly included
protecting the solidity of the euro zone.
"An exit of Greece from the euro zone is not something which
we envisage," he said. "There is no plan to prepare for the exit
of any country from the euro zone."
He noted, however, that the central bank could not
substitute for political action by member states, which needed
to press ahead with reforms to reduce their fiscal deficits and
make their economies more competitive.
He said it was unjust, however, to lump Spain together with
Greece after the conservative government of Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy in Madrid had made significant reforms which were
being reflected in improving competitiveness and rising exports.