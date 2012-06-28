PARIS, June 28 Europe has reached a crucial
crossroads where monetary union is no longer sufficient and a
step towards federalism is needed, including closer budgetary
union, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said in an
interview with Le Monde.
Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said that
he was also personally "very open" to the possibility of
eventually unifying debt in Europe although such an initiative
would take time and was not necessarily a first step towards a
federal union.
"We have reached a crucial moment. Monetary union no longer
suffices, we need to advance towards more federalism," Noyer
said in the interview ahead of a much-anticipated EU summit on
Thursday and Friday about Europe's crisis and future.
Noyer called on the Greek government to do more to improve
its credibility and suggested that thereafter its creditors
could take steps to ease its situation.