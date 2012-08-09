PARIS Aug 9 The European Central Bank is determined to bring down excessive risk premiums for member states in bond markets and should be ready to act very soon, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.

"Don't have any doubt about the determination of the governing council and its capacity to act within the terms of its mandate," he told Le Point magazine in an interview.

"Our operations will be of sufficient size to have a strong impact on the markets. We should be ready to intervene very soon, prioritizing short-term debt markets," he added.

Noyer said the mandate of the ECB included protecting the solidity of the euro zone.

"An exit of Greece from the euro zone is not something which we envisage," he said. "There is no plan to prepare for the exit of any country from the euro zone."

He noted, however, that the central bank could not substitute for political action by member states, which needed to press ahead with reforms to reduce their debts and market their economies more competitive.