PARIS, July 10 European Central Bank governing
council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday the ECB was
prepared to take further action in Europe's debt crisis within
its mandate, and urged governments to rapidly press ahead with
crisis-countering mechanisms.
"As has been the case for the past five years, the
Eurosystem stands ready to act, within the framework of its
mandate," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France,
said.
Presenting an introductory letter to the central bank's
annual report, he also said mechanisms agreed at a June 29
European summit to deal with the region's debt crisis needed to
be urgently implemented.
"It is vital to avoid any further deterioration in sovereign
debt market conditions," he said in the letter.