PARIS, March 23 Everybody wants to see Greece
restore confidence with convincing economic reforms to boost
competitiveness, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer
said on Monday.
In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Noyer udnerlined that the
rest of the euro zone wanted to see cash-strapped Greece, whose
prime minister Tsipras was meeting German leader Angela Merkel
on Monday, pursue a "clear path of reform".
Noyer, asked if he saw risk of easy monetary policy sparking
speculative froth in financial markets, replied that he did not
see any bubbles.
