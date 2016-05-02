Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has not sought access to the Panama Papers, a massive leak of offshore financial data that became public last month, because tax evasion and money laundering are not part of its mandate, the ECB's chief supervisor said on Monday.
"The ECB has not sought access to the...'Panama Papers'," Nouy said in a letter responding to a member of the European Parliament.
"The ECB is, nevertheless, committed to cooperating with national competent authorities in monitoring developments closely and taking action where appropriate."
One of the banks mentioned in the leaked documents, Cyprus's RCB Bank, formerly known as Russian Commercial Bank, is directly supervised by the ECB.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
BONN, Germany Investors in China and India increasingly dominate ownership of coal reserves amid campaigns for divestment in many rich nations to limit the risks from climate change, a study showed on Tuesday.