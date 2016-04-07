FRANKFURT, April 7 The European Central Bank's
stimulus measures can be further increased if the euro zone
economy is hit by new shocks, the ECB's chief economist said on
Thursday.
"If further adverse shocks were to materialise, our measures
could be recalibrated once more commensurate with the strength
of the headwind, also taking into account possible
side-effects," Peter Praet told an audience of economists in
Frankfurt.
One side effect of the ECB's current policy is that its
negative deposit rate - effectively a charge on parking money
at the ECB - is squeezing bank margins, which they argue makes
it harder to lend.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)