FRANKFURT, April 7 Negative interest rates
become a worry for banks' business models if they persist for
two or three years, the European Central Bank's chief economist
said on Thursday.
The ECB has charged banks for parking money overnight since
June 2014, leading to complaints from lenders that their margins
are being squeezed because they cannot pass on the charge to
their depositors.
In his clearest acknowledgment to date of banks' concerns,
Peter Praet said: "The persistence of negative rates over time
-- two, three years -- is something that becomes quite worrisome
if you think about the implications for business models."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)