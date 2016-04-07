FRANKFURT, April 7 The European Central Bank is not discussing distributing money directly to citizens in the euro zone, a step known as "helicopter money", the ECB's chief economist said on Thursday.

"Helicopter money is not on the table, it's not being discussed," Praet said.

This form of monetary easing was first envisaged by U.S. economist Milton Friedman using the metaphor of a flying helicopter dropping money. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)