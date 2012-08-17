BERLIN Aug 17 The European Commission will
propose next month giving the European Central Bank supervision
over all of the euro zone's major banks, Handelsblatt daily
reported on Friday, citing Commission sources.
That would include Germany's Sparkassen savings banks and
Genossenschaftsbanken cooperative banks, which Germany had hoped
would be exempt when it signalled it wanted supervision only
over the biggest 25 banks, the paper reported.
The Commission's proposal, due on Sept. 11, envisages
national authorities supervising day-to-day business and the ECB
only intervening where it sees "dangerous risks", Handelsblatt
said.
Outside the euro zone, national banking supervisors would
stay in charge of their banks, the paper reported.
European Union leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a
single banking supervisor in Europe as a pre-condition to
letting the euro zone's rescue funds directly inject cash into
lenders, without lending to a government first.
