LONDON, April 19 If options market pricing
before this week's European Central Bank decision on interest
rates is to be believed, policymakers have soothed much of the
nervousness that has accompanied many of their meetings over the
past year.
One-week implied volatility - a gauge of how sharp currency
moves are expected to be over the next seven days - is typically
used by hedge funds and other speculative investors to bet on
large swings around formally scheduled events.
As this graphic reut.rs/1r9XjOD shows, it soared to
long-term highs above 21 percent during Greece's banking crisis
last year and has approached those levels around several ECB
decisions since the announcement of quantitative easing at the
start of last year.
But on Tuesday, it stood at just 9.08 percent, the lowest
entry point for an ECB meeting in at least 18 months.
"This is down to central bank activity. They have been
successful in curtailing fear," said Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley.
"If we go back to the 2008 crisis, aside from a couple of
instances, the market has swallowed the idea that central banks
will do more to ensure that we do not fall off a cliff. We have
seen this again in the past six weeks."
ECB chief Mario Draghi sent the euro soaring in March by
saying the bank did not expect it would make further cuts in
interest rates that are now deep in negative territory.
Traders and analysts speculate he may attempt to walk back
on that statement or otherwise talk down the euro after this
week's meeting, but for now there are no expectations of another
big blow in the bank's battle to revive growth.
The euro stood at $1.1304 on Monday, in the upper half of a
10-cent range it has held since January 2015.
