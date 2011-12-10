BERLIN Dec 10 Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann on Saturday welcomed the EU summit's results as
progress in fighting the euro zone's debt crisis and reiterated
his opposition to calls for the European Central Bank to do
more.
"I have always stressed we need reliable perspectives for
solid public finances in individual member states. I see
progress in the summit results," Weidmann told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung to be published on Sunday.
EU leaders on Friday agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper
economic integration in the euro zone, although Britain, the
region's third largest economy, refused to join the 17 euro
states and nine other EU countries in a fiscal union.
ECB President Mario Draghi doused hopes hours before the
summit that the bank might ramp up its intervention in
government bond markets to hold down the borrowing costs of
troubled sovereign debtors if euro zone leaders agreed tougher
budget rules.
Germany has led opposition to the ECB effectively bailing
out governments and Weidmann said it was down to member states
to solve the crisis, not the ECB.
"Monetary state financing by the central banks is and
remains prohibited," Weidmann said.
He also reiterated his opposition to common euro zone debt
issuance, saying that would make the crisis worse.
"(Euro bonds) would decisively undermine the necessary
incentives for solid financial policy," he said.