By Michael Shields
| VIENNA, Sept 2
VIENNA, Sept 2 Austria needs "tax reform - not
tax cuts" to help eliminate its structural deficit in 2016, new
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday, less than
a week after his predecessor quit in a row over tax.
Addressing parliament for the first time in his new role,
Schelling vowed to start dismantling the country's bloated
bureaucracy and simplify state finances as a way to free up
resources badly needed to boost a flagging economy.
The millionaire businessman did not detail steps he might
take but stuck to a timetable to draw up proposals that could be
adopted by next March.
Former finance minister Michael Spindelegger stepped down
last week, accusing his conservative People's Party (OVP) of
failing to back him in refusing to lower tax rates unless the
state could do so without raising other levies.
That put him at odds with the Social Democrats who lead the
government coalition and with some of the OVP's powerful
regional heads who favour stimulus over austerity.
Schelling, 60, said the main issue now was finding ways to
whip finances into shape without prejudging how to do so.
"Reform is a matter of simplifying, clearing out and (tax)
relief, not just relief," he said, adding much work lay ahead on
the spending side to promote a leaner, more efficient state that
is closer to citizens.
Schelling, an independent-minded reformer who once ran two
home-furnishing chains, took aim at the size of the state.
"With all my power I will stand for what we have promised
citizens for many years, if not decades: tackling administrative
reforms," he said. "It is exactly these reform steps that will
create the leeway we need for the topic of tax reform."
Austria's budget deficit is projected to rise to 2.7 percent
of gross domestic product this year and debt to nearly 80
percent of GDP thanks to the costs of winding down stricken
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
The economy, which grew just 0.2 percent in the second
quarter, is struggling.
The central bank last week cut its forecast for 2014 GDP
growth to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent, citing
lower-than-expected investment, weak domestic demand and subdued
exports amid a downturn in key trading partner Germany.
Big euro zone banks are about to undergo tests of their
ability to withstand shocks, and partly nationalised lender
Volksbanken is likely to need more capital, sources
close to the matter have told Reuters.
Schelling, who quit as Volksbanken chairman after being
appointed to the finance ministry, did not address the bank in
his speech.
OVP leader and Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner was
earlier non-committal about giving further aid to Volksbanken, a
step Spindelegger had ruled out. Volksbanken has already got
1.35 billion euros in support from taxpayers.
(Additonal reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Catherine
Evans)