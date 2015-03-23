FRANKFURT, March 23 Steps should be taken to
ensure that the euro zone currency bloc could withstand a
possible insolvency of one of its members, Germany's Bundesbank
said in its monthly report on Monday.
"The financial and state debt crisis ... has yet to be
overcome," the Bundesbank said in the report, reiterating that
individual states and investors should take primary
responsibility for their debts.
"In this respect, the currency union ought to be able to
withstand the extreme case of the insolvency of a member state."
The Bundesbank's statement, which came with recommendations
that steps be taken to ensure big banks can be wound up while
minimising any impact on countries, addresses a taboo in the
euro zone, namely that a member state could become insolvent.
The remarks come at a sensitive moment, when Greece's new
government is attempting to negotiate a new deal with its
international lenders including euro zone countries such as
Germany.
In its report, the central bank also predicted a continued
economic improvement in Germany in the second quarter of the
year, thanks to foreign and domestic demand.
"The German economy will have grown strongly in the first
quarter of the year after a surprisingly strong expansion at the
end of 2014," said the report.
"There are also signs of a continued vigorous upward
economic movement in the second quarter."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)