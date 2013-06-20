BRUSSELS, June 20 Euro zone consumer confidence improved sharply in June, the first estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday, lending support to forecasts of a gradual economic recovery later this year.

The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro rose to -18.8 points in June from -21.9 points in May.

In the whole European Union of 27 countries, consumer confidence improved to -17.5 from -20.2 in May.