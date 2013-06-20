China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BRUSSELS, June 20 Euro zone consumer confidence improved sharply in June, the first estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday, lending support to forecasts of a gradual economic recovery later this year.
The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro rose to -18.8 points in June from -21.9 points in May.
In the whole European Union of 27 countries, consumer confidence improved to -17.5 from -20.2 in May.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.