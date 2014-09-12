MILAN, Sept 12 Euro zone finance ministers urged Cyprus on Friday to tighten up new legislation on private-sector debt restructuring, a key to meeting its bailout conditions, saying it is waiting for confirmation before the next tranche of aid can be issued.

The European Union has been unhappy at legislation passed last week that simplifies foreclosure procedures in a bid to slow rising levels of non-performing loans at commercial banks, saying they do not meet the requirements of the bailout accord.

"We call on all domestic stakeholders to (take) their responsibility and ensure that adequate foreclosure and insolvency legislation is in place as soon as possible, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the Eurogroup committee of finance ministers, told a news conference after the meeting of finance ministers in Milan.

"Once the troika institutions confirm required prior action has been successfully completed, we can proceed with disbursement of the next tranche," he said. That tranche of loans for Cyprus is 350 million euros.

Among points of contention were amendments inserted by lawmakers linking adoption of the foreclosures law with an insolvency framework, which is not expected to come into effect before the end of the year.

Cyprus is to received 10 billion euros from the EU and the IMF under a three-year bailout accord reached in early 2013. It has received about half that amount to date.