By Ludwig Burger and Paul Day
| BAD HOMBURG, Germany/MADRID
BAD HOMBURG, Germany/MADRID Jan 12 At
German car parts maker ixetic GmbH, Dragan Knezevic is
struggling to keep up: His job as foreman is to make sure there
are no hold ups in assembly of the parts needed to keep Audis,
VWs, Toyotas and the like on the road.
"We are going full speed over all three shifts. Early, late
and night shift," he says at the bustling plant in Bad Homburg,
outside Frankfurt.
They are so busy that temporary workers have had to be
found.
Some 1,450 kilometres (900 miles) south, Jesus Cirilo has a
very different kind of stress. In the Madrid neighbourhood of
Prosperidad (Prosperity) - a district that completely belies its
name - he has just given up his family's long-held butchers
stall at the open-air market after a quarter of a century.
"My father has run this stall as a self-employed businessman
for at least 24 years but times are hard," he said.
"We have a loyal and solid client base, but the crisis has
left us demotivated and we'd rather not mortgage our future with
a state-backed loan ... considering how bad the situation is."
Knezevic and Cirilo are unlikely ever to meet. But they are
both typical of contemporary Europe - the one living in a
prosperous north, full of opportunity and wealth; the other
struggling in a debt-laden south where hopelessness and poverty
are on the rise.
The two men reflect an increasing two-speed Europe. But it
is not the ideological one between those wanting more or less
European integration that has been talked about for years in the
corridors of Brussels.
This two-speed Europe is economic and societal - the
creation of two distinct blocs within a union that is supposed
to be coming together not dividing.
NORTH AND SOUTH
Nowhere is this great divide clearer than in jobs. The
latest data from Germany showed a jobless rate at 6.8 percent,
the lowest since reunification of East and West Germany two
decades ago.
In Spain, unemployment is running at a whopping 21.5
percent. Furthermore, Spanish youth employment is running at
nearly 50 percent, threatening to condemn an entire generation
to staying at home or gathering on street corners.
It is, of course, Spain's debt - along with that of other
southern laggards Portugal, Italy, Greece and not quite so
southern Ireland - that is exacerbating the problem.
Euro zone countries that lived beyond their means in boom
times, mainly the geographically southern tier, are now paying
the price. The problem is that nothing that is happening now is
doing anything to narrow the divide as they struggle to slash
debt with harsh austerity measures.
Consider government borrowing costs, which need to come down
in the financially strapped south to keep debt under control.
Investors, at heart, don't trust the south. A bill auction
last week, for example, cost Spain more than 2.4 percent on an
annual basis. By contrast, investors actually paid Germany to
hold their money - a rare case of negative yield.
The Netherlands is also getting paid to borrow.
The divide is clearly visible too in what markets are
demanding to hold longer-term debt. Spanish 10-year bonds
yield around 5.4 percent, some 3.5 percentage
points more than German equivalents.
Next door Portugal, already bailed out by the European Union
and IMF, pays 11 percentage points more than Germany to borrow
money for 10 years.
The high cost of raising money compounds the pain of
government programmes put in place to shrink mountainous public
debts.
It also squelches any prospect of growth and keeps people
out of work. Hence the trials of the Cirilo family butchers.
TROUBLE AHEAD
Growth itself is waning pretty much across the euro zone,
even in the north. Germany's latest Gross Domestic Product
figures showed it contracted slightly in the fourth quarter.
But it still put in a solid 3 percent for 2011 as a whole,
compared with maybe 0.7 percent for Spain at the most.
"What crisis?" asked Berlin manicurist Manuela Flanders,
honestly surprised to be queried by a visitor about how business
was going as the euro zone reels.
That blissful ignorance of wider European hardship is one
reason why Germans are reluctant to help their struggling
neighbours.
For the coming year, Germany and Spain may find themselves
closer, with the former projected to grow at 1 percent and Spain
to stagnate, according to Reuters polls.
Germany and the relatively robust north, however, are in a
far better situation to bounce back.
"When it comes to the capacity to accompany growth policies,
it is clear that many countries that would need it badly are not
in a position to do so, because it could only deteriorate their
fiscal position," said European Commission spokesman Amadeu
Altafaj.
Even the recent fall of the euro against other currencies -
partly a reflection of the crisis - is likely to help Germany
and the northern exporters like the Netherlands most.
German exports rose 2.5 percent in November.
TWO TALES
Such demand is clearly evident from a trip to Knezevic's
ixetic plant.
The assembly hall, crammed with half-automated machines
about the size of a fitted kitchen, is about the size of a
football pitch.
Staff go about their routines in grey jerseys and blue
trousers as components arrive and finished parts are rolled away
on trolleys. At every workstation, tools are neatly arranged in
designated slots and there are even bottle holders for a sip of
water as the team churns out the hydraulic pumps for cars.
It had to relocate a break room to allow for an additional
quality checking facility. The company has met the demand with
temporary workers.
"With just our own staff we wouldn't be able to keep up the
pace. Some departments even do weekend shifts," Knezevic said.
Back down in Madrid's Prosperidad, there is no such buzz.
Only a few years ago the market boasted dozens of stalls
selling fresh produce and gourmet-quality Serrano hams and
manchego cheeses.
But already under pressure from cheaper supermarkets the
economic crisis has been final straw for many. The shutters on
more than two thirds of the stalls are now padlocked and empty
crates gather dust.
As the market slips in to disrepair, with no investment from
cash-strapped local authorities or the stall owners, many of
whom are walking away, fewer people come to shop, hastening its
demise.
"The market's very old and there's no support for the small
store owners," Cirilo said, eyeing the traffic in Europe's
increasingly slow lane.