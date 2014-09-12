MILAN, Italy, Sept 12 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Friday that new measures
announced by the ECB should see the bank's balance sheet
increase to around the size that it was at the start of 2012.
The ECB has committed to buy asset-backed securities and
covered bonds to help the stagnant euro zone economy as well as
offering more cheap loans to banks targeted at boosting lending
to companies.
As a result, "our balance sheet is expected to move towards
the size it had at the start of 2012," Draghi told a news
conference following a meeting of finance ministers in Milan.
He declined to give more details on its size.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Robin Emmott)